Newcastle United 'to move' for two big name goalkeepers as they react to Nick Pope injury
Newcastle’s injury problems continue to intensify as the January transfer window looms.
Anthony Gordon got on the scoresheet for the third time in four league matches as Newcastle United secured back to back league victories over Manchester United for the first time since 1972 at the weekend. Eddie Howe’s side had plenty to smile about at the final whistle, but celebrations were marred slightly by the substitution of goalkeeper Nick Pope who appeared to sustain a shoulder injury.
Pope was replaced by Martin Dubravka in the 86th minute of the contest and early estimations have claimed that the England international could miss up to 4 months if he is to need surgery. The injury blow leaves the Magpies with Dubravka and Loris Karius battling it out for the starting spot in the upcoming weeks, while Mark Gillespie could step up to the substitutes bench.
However, some reports claim that Howe could even turn to alternative solutions as the January transfer window looms. With that in mind ShieldsGazette has rounded up the latest transfer rumours surrounding Howe’s goalkeeping dilemma, including a move for a player with 415 league appearances and an out of favour international.
Premier League legend open to joining Newcastle on free transfer
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is arguably the most prominent name on the list of free agents and he has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford in June. De Gea has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent months, but is yet to find a new home. The Telegraph reports that the player is open to the prospect of signing for Newcastle in the aftermath of Nick Pope’s injury.
The 45-time Spanish international won the Premier League Golden Glove last year as he kept an incredible 17 clean sheets, whilst guiding Manchester United to a third place finish and a Carabao Cup triumph. De Gea was released at the end of his contract to accommodate the signing of Inter Milan star Andre Onana - whose recent performances have been a far cry from that of the Spaniard.
Overall, De Gea has amassed 10 years of Premier League experience at Manchester United - lifting one league title, one FA Cup, one Carabao Cup and one Europa League. He has also been in the PFA Team of the Season on five occasions in his career.
Newcastle eye move for England international, but price tag could be a stumbling block
Arsenal have regularly rotated their goalkeepers in recent months, which has led to a shortage of game time for last term’s undisputed first choice Aaron Ramsdale. The England international helped the Gunners to a second place finish last season and was rewarded with a place in the PFA Team of the Season for his performances.
Ramsdale’s progress has been hindered by the arrival of fellow goalkeeper David Raya and Newcastle are monitoring the situation closely, according to TalkSPORT. The outlet claims that Ramsdale is seen as a viable option to fill the Nick Pope void, but reports also claim that the reported price tag of £50m could deter interest in January.