Newcastle United’s FA Cup opponents, Sunderland, have made a major decision - just a month out from their 3rd round clash.

Sunderland have sacked Tony Mowbray after a run of just two wins in their last nine games. The Black Cats, who were defeated in last season’s Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town, currently sit 9th in the table ahead of crucial back-to-back home games against West Brom and Leeds United.

A statement from the club read: "Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The Club would like to thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.

"Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future."

Sunderland’s search for Mowbray’s replacement comes just days after they were paired with Newcastle United in the 3rd round of the FA Cup. That match, which will be played at the Stadium of Light, will see Newcastle face-off against their local rivals for the first time in over seven years.

Having a new manager installed in the Sunderland dugout ahead of a Tyne-Wear derby isn’t a new concept with Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat and Sam Allardyce all taking charge of just their second Black Cats matches against Newcastle United on two occasions in 2013 and in 2015 respectively.