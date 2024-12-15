Newcastle United to serve Premier League ban - but can still feature v Brentford

Joelinton was shown a fifth Premier League booking of the season during Newcastle United’s 4-0 win against Leicester City.

The Brazilian was booked in the second half for catching James Justin in a slightly mistimed tackle. Thomas Bramall, who was taking charge of his first Newcastle United match of the season, pulled out the yellow card in response - one that means Joelinton will miss Newcastle United’s trip to Portman Road.

The Magpies head to Ipswich next weekend for their first meeting with the Tractor Boys in seven years - and their first top-flight clash since March 2002 but they will do it without the services of Joelinton who will serve a one-match ban at Portman Road.

However, Joelinton will be able to play in their Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Brentford on Wednesday night as his suspension only counts towards Premier League matches. This is good news for Eddie Howe as Sean Longstaff, who will likely replace Joelinton in the starting line-up at Ipswich next weekend, is suspended in midweek having been booked in their Carabao Cup wins against AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea in the two previous rounds.

Suspensions because of an accumulation of yellow cards do not carry over from the league into cup competitions, but red card suspensions do. Newcastle United discovered this first-hand when Nick Pope was shown a red card against Liverpool in their final league match before the 2023 Carabao Cup final - one he subsequently missed through suspension.

The Magpies have made it to three-straight Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals but will be taking nothing for granted against Thomas Frank’s side having tasted defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium just last weekend.