As Newcastle prepare for Champions Leaguefootball, they have made two first-team ready signings so far this summer in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes with more expected to follow.

One high-profile player who is available this summer is former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Mane left Liverpool last summer to join Bayern on an initial £27.4million deal rising to £35million in potential add-ons.

Mane scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for Bayern in all competitions as they won the 2022-23 Bundesliga title.

The Senegalese international is closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League following an approach from Public Investment Fund owned Al Nassr.

But former Newcastle loan striker Louis Saha believes Mane is exactly the type of player the club ‘needs’ to take them to the next level.

“Newcastle United needs world-class players now, despite their amazing season, but they need players who have won titles and know how to win trophies,” Saha said.

“That’s the club’s next step, and players like Sadio Mane can definitely help and provide inspiration to the team to take them to the next level.

“It’s necessary to have players like Mane’s calibre to help them get through competitions. Newcastle United need to be careful because clubs like Leicester City did not bring in the right characters and look where they ended up.

“A signing like Mane would be bringing in the right character who can help win on the biggest stages.”

Last month, Mane was supposedly asked about the possibility of joining Newcastle this summer.

While on international duty with Senegal, the 31-year-old was approached by Conservative peer and Newcastle supporter Martin Callanan at the team hotel.

Callanan was speaking at the EITI International conference and had a picture taken with Mane, which he tweeted with the caption: “Couldn’t resist asking [Mane] about coming to #NUFC next season, His enigmatic reply: “Never say never!”