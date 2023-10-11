Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have enjoyed a successful return to form in the league in recent times after a slow start to the campaign. Their stunning 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the season was succeeded by three successive defeats.

However, since the last international break, the Magpies have won ten points from a possible twelve and have their sights set on challenging for Champions League qualification once again. But how sustainable is their current form?

Whilst their defence has been a little more leaky than last campaign, their successes this season have been built on an electrifying attack. Only Brighton have scored more goals than Eddie Howe’s side this term, but just how good have Newcastle been going forward this campaign?

Well, according to Understat, the Magpies have the highest ‘expected goals’ of any Premier League side this season with 18.78. This means that Newcastle have scored just slightly more than the model has anticipated they should have scored based on the chances they have created in front of goal this season.

Liverpool sit just behind the Magpies whilst Brighton, the division’s top-scorers, take 3rd place. Rather unsurprisingly, two of the newly-promoted sides, namely Sheffield United and Burnley, have the lowest and second-lowest xG so far this season.

Whilst simple xG statistics don’t tell the full story of a season, particularly after a small sample size of just eight games, it can help reveal whether a team are creating a large number of chances in-front of goal and the quality of chances they are creating. Sitting top of the league, as Newcastle find themselves, is a good indication that they are getting themselves into good positions in front of goal.

Premier League xG table in full:

1) Newcastle United = 18.78

2) Liverpool = 18.74

3) Brighton and Hove Albion = 18.26

4) Tottenham Hotspur = 17.59

5) Everton = 17.56

6) Manchester City = 16.8

7) Arsenal = 15.8

8) Chelsea = 15.79

9) Aston Villa = 15.36

10) Brentford = 14.39

11) West Ham = 13.94

12) Manchester United = 12.82

13) Luton Town = 11.96

14) Wolves = 10.69

15) Crystal Palace = 10.4

16) Bournemouth = 10.03

17) Fulham = 9.75

18) Nottingham Forest = 7.91

19) Burnley = 7.03