News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Newcastle United top alternative Premier League table with shock Everton and Man Utd positions

Alternative Premier League table: Where do Newcastle United rank in the xG charts?

By Joe Buck
Published 11th Oct 2023, 19:07 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have enjoyed a successful return to form in the league in recent times after a slow start to the campaign. Their stunning 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the season was succeeded by three successive defeats.

However, since the last international break, the Magpies have won ten points from a possible twelve and have their sights set on challenging for Champions League qualification once again. But how sustainable is their current form?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst their defence has been a little more leaky than last campaign, their successes this season have been built on an electrifying attack. Only Brighton have scored more goals than Eddie Howe’s side this term, but just how good have Newcastle been going forward this campaign?

Most Popular

Well, according to Understat, the Magpies have the highest ‘expected goals’ of any Premier League side this season with 18.78. This means that Newcastle have scored just slightly more than the model has anticipated they should have scored based on the chances they have created in front of goal this season.

Liverpool sit just behind the Magpies whilst Brighton, the division’s top-scorers, take 3rd place. Rather unsurprisingly, two of the newly-promoted sides, namely Sheffield United and Burnley, have the lowest and second-lowest xG so far this season. 

Whilst simple xG statistics don’t tell the full story of a season, particularly after a small sample size of just eight games, it can help reveal whether a team are creating a large number of chances in-front of goal and the quality of chances they are creating. Sitting top of the league, as Newcastle find themselves, is a good indication that they are getting themselves into good positions in front of goal.

Premier League xG table in full:

1) Newcastle United = 18.78

2) Liverpool = 18.74

3) Brighton and Hove Albion = 18.26

4) Tottenham Hotspur = 17.59

5) Everton = 17.56

6) Manchester City = 16.8

7) Arsenal = 15.8

8) Chelsea = 15.79

9) Aston Villa = 15.36

10) Brentford = 14.39

11) West Ham = 13.94

12) Manchester United = 12.82

13) Luton Town = 11.96

14) Wolves = 10.69

15) Crystal Palace = 10.4

16) Bournemouth = 10.03

17) Fulham = 9.75

18) Nottingham Forest = 7.91

19) Burnley = 7.03

20) Sheffield United = 5.84

Related topics:Premier League