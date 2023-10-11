‘I’m not sure’ - World Cup winner unconvinced about Newcastle United despite ‘amazing’ Champions League result
Newcastle United have enjoyed good starts to their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.
Marcel Desailly has admitted he isn’t totally convinced that Newcastle United will be able to balance European and domestic football to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Although the Magpies have enjoyed a solid start to both competitions, the former Chelsea man isn’t sure that they will join Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in finishing in the top-four of the Premier League.
Speaking to Gambling Zone, Desailly said: “I have no idea who else will finish in the top-four, but I'm waiting for a surprise. Newcastle were magnificent against PSG, but if you look at the match deeply, you realise that PSG allowed them to express themselves on the highest possible level.
“Luis Enrique made the mistake of going to St James' Park with four offensive players, none of whom understood the intensity Newcastle planned.
“Howe is a typical English coach with a strong fighting spirit. Nobody was expecting Newcastle to play like that.
“However, it's a 38-game season, and I'm not sure how Newcastle can maintain that whilst balancing Premier League and Champions League games. They haven't been in the Champions League for two decades, and suddenly they're here!
“I'm not sure about Newcastle, but I was so happy to see them play like they did against PSG. That wasn't supposed to happen, as quality players can play through high-presses and opposition teams can't sustain ninety minutes of pressuring defences.
“Despite the result, Newcastle had 29% of the ball. It was an amazing result.”
Newcastle host Borussia Dortmund on October 25 in their next Champions League match before jetting off to Germany for the reverse fixture just under a fortnight later.