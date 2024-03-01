Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe believes Harvey Barnes will need support to get back to his best levels for Newcastle United.

There was plenty of positivity around Barnes' £38million transfer from Leicester City in the summer. The winger quickly took to life on Tyneside with an impressive pre-season and a goal and an assist off the bench on his Premier League debut for the club against Aston Villa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But less than two months later, Barnes was hit by a freak injury blow to his foot in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United that would end up keeping him on the sidelines for over four months. The 26-year-old made his return from injury a month ago as he scored off the bench once again in a 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St James' Park.

Since then, Barnes has made just one start for The Magpies with Howe admitting patience will be required for those players returning from longer-term injuries. Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock have also recently returned after four months on the sidelines.

"I think this is the situation that we're in," Howe admitted. "We have players back fit and available but they do need time to get back to their best.

"I probably speak more educated than anyone on this, I had injuries galore in my career and came back at different times, some with less training than other times but it always took me, and I knew within myself, weeks to get back to my best levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just that repetition of training and playing before you find your rhythm again. And I think we have players in that boat but it doesn't mean they can't contribute or play well and we can't win games, it's just to get back to their absolute best I think you need that period of training behind you."

Harvey Barnes in action for Newcastle United.

Barnes' tough start to life at Newcastle was then compared to Anthony Gordon's first half-season at the club following his arrival from Everton. Gordon struggled with his fitness and struggled to make an impact for The Magpies last season but has kicked on this season with nine goals and seven assists to his name.

But Howe believes: "It's a slightly different situation. Harvey came in and in pre-season and at the start of the season, he'd done really, really well.

"He scored against Aston Villa and he looked like he would have an incredible season for us. But that's football for you. One moment and he's out of action for a long period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's more related to a lack of training in terms of seeing the very best Harvey. He needs to train for a period of time.

"He is a goalscorer and a scorer of important goals in his career and he will do the same here. He has already shown he will score goals regularly if given the opportunities to do so.