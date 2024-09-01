Newcastle United training ground injury blow confirmed after player ruled out for two games - doubt v Spurs

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe confirmed a training ground injury ahead of Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur (1:30pm kick-off).

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been absent from Newcastle’s last two matchday squads due to a concussion. Summer signing John Ruddy has been called up to the bench for the matches at AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in Dubravka’s absence.

The club must follow the relevant concussion protocol which prevents players from playing matches for at least six days but symptoms can often last longer, delaying a potential return.

And Howe has now confirmed that the injury was picked up on the training ground and hopes to have Dubravka back available for selection shortly.

“He's had a concussion so that's something we've been monitoring due to a training ground collision with a player,” Howe said. “Hopefully he's nearing a full return to fitness.”

Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the new season.

Dubravka was in goal for the previous meeting between the sides back in April as he kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win. The Magpies head into the match with five senior goalkeepers under contract following the summer arrivals of Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Although at least one goalkeeper is set to be left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad which will be ratified next week, Howe is content with the situation.

“The goalkeeper situation is fine,” he said. “We've got a good team of goalkeepers who are pushing each other daily.”

