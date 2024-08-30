Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has reacted to his brother Jamie Miley joining Newport County on loan.

The 20-year-old midfielder has joined the League Two side on a season-long loan after being part of Newcastle’s first-team throughout-season.

Meanwhile, the younger Miley brother is recovering from a foot injury suffered during the off-season. But he took to social media to wish Jamie the best upon securing his loan move.

“Smash it, brother,” Lewis wrote on Instagram while sharing news of the temporary transfer.

Jamie Miley featured regularly for Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season but is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club. While out in Japan last month, he discussed his relationship with his brother.

“We’re brothers but we’re best mates as well so we’re there to give each other support and tell each other when you need a little kick up the backside,” he said.”

There is a third Miley coming through the ranks at Newcastle with 15-year-old Mason Miley recently breaking into the Under-18s side.

Speaking about Jamie Miley in pre-season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Certainly he is someone that falls into the category of possibly benefiting from a loan.

“This pre-season I think we’ve seen a big jump in his level of performance and renewed confidence. He looks good physically so let’s wait and see what happens.”

Miley himself also admitted to wanting and needing to play regular first-team football which a loan move gives him the best chance of doing. Newport finished 18th in League Two last season.