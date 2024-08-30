Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe spoke to the media on deadline day as a frustrating summer transfer window for Newcastle United draws to a close.

The Magpies have made just two outfield signings this summer with Lloyd Kelly joining on a free transfer and Will Osula arriving from Sheffield United for £15million. The club were locked in a lengthy negotiation process with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi but has so far failed to strike a deal.

Barring a late U-turn from Palace, a move for Guehi is set to fall through for Newcastle this window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As a result, the club are facing another transfer window without making a major signing - much to the frustration of supporters.

“I understand the fans frustration over the transfer window,” Howe said. “We’re all in it together. We need one united cause - and that’s a cause against everyone we’re playing.

“What we can’t do is tear ourselves apart. We’re a formidable force when we’re united.” When asked if he was satisfied with the squad he has or whether he’s frustrated at not being able to strengthen in key areas, Howe responded: “A bit of both. I think there'll be a feeling that we have a good squad and we like all the players we have but there is a feeling of course that there are a few areas of the squad that we felt we needed to strengthen.

“So I think we carry those emotions depending on what happens in the last few hours.”

Newcastle have been linked with a late move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford with uncertainty surrounding Odysseas Vlachodimos’ and Martin Dubravka’s future at the club. But even if a deal is agreed, it would still mark a very disappointing transfer window for the club.

Our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr has reflected on Eddie Howe’s press conference in the video above.

“The club are still active right until the deadline,” he said. “But it’s been a difficult window for Newcastle. Will we see any incomings? It doesn’t look like it.

“A difficult press conference for Eddie Howe. He was certainly asked a lot of questions about transfers and the dynamics of everything that’s happened this summer.

“Eddie Howe is still satisfied with the squad he’s got but admitted that ideally Newcastle would have strengthened in a few key positions.”