Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe is 'hopeful' of welcoming some players back from injury at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be hoping for a much-needed injury boost when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies have 12 first-team players unavailable for the 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday night while also suffering a fresh injury concern as Jamaal Lascelles picked up a knock. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wasn't sure if his captain would be available for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he is 'desperate' to have some players back available.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Sean Lonstaff, Sven Botman and Joe Willock are understood to be closing in on a return while Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Dan Burn have also made positive progress with their recovery behind the scenes.

Both Longstaff and Botman teased their imminent returns on social media during the week. Longstaff tweeted about his focus on Thursday's match at Everton despite not being part of the matchday squad while Botman claimed he is in the 'last few steps' of his recovery.

"That's the beauty of football, you always have another game," Howe said after the Everton defeat. "Of course, we have another game in a few days time and that's the schedule we have in December.

"It's a really big ask for the players. We are desperate to get some players back that can make a difference. Hopefully that will happen. But of course, there are no guarantees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players who are injured at the moment were working today at the training ground so I'm hopeful we can get some support."

Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Howe has named the same outfield for each of Newcastle's last four matches in the space of 12 days. The lack of rotation and ability to rotate the squad provided some context to The Magpies' heavy defeat at Goodison Park. "We have to be better but yes there are reasons behind every performance and we have struggled to change our game in running to try and have the attacking options we feel we need," Howe added. "That's not there for us and it's a big miss.

"We've got outstanding players that aren't there for us. The longer it goes on the harder it gets but that's not to say it's impossible."