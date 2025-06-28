Newcastle United’s summer transfer window is threatening to heat up this coming week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a slow start for the window for Newcastle despite suggestions of a ‘big summer’ for the club after circumventing PSR and securing Champions League qualification.

Money is available for Newcastle to spend, but so far it has remained untouched. Players have been targeted, enquiries have been made, there’s a lot of moving parts, yet no end results so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what is the current state of play? Who are Newcastle United looking to sign? And which players could we see leave the club this summer?

Our Shields Gazette Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr has answered some key questions surrounding the summer transfer window so far and what to expect in the coming weeks...

When will Newcastle United make a signing?

That’s the question on everybody’s lips. Admittedly, it’s been a slow start to the summer for Newcastle after Eddie Howe made clear that he would ideally want to get business done quickly in the market.

But then again, what manager wouldn’t? The reality has been quite different; they missed out on top targets such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo early on but quickly turned their attention elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Elanga is the current target on the right-wing but doing a deal with Forest could prove difficult after a rejected £45million bid.

Joao Pedro is also a player of interest and Brighton & Hove Albion would be open to a deal. But with the Brazilian signing for Brighton for £30million in 2023 and Watford holding a 20% sell-on, The Seagulls will try and secure as high a transfer fee as possible.

That deal is certainly doable, but could drag later into the window.

Goalkeeper James Trafford is the player Newcastle are looking to sign having worked on a deal last summer and already agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old. The only thing holding up a deal is agreeing a transfer fee with Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets value Trafford at £40million but Newcastle will look to agree a deal for less than that, with a formal offer expected next week in a bid to push ahead with a deal.

Newcastle’s players return to training on July 7 and ideally Howe would want at least one new face through the door by then.

Failing that, technically speaking Newcastle will sign a player on July 1 with Antonio Cordero set to join on a free transfer but won’t play any part of Howe’s first-team plans as he is set to be loaned out.

Who is currently making the transfer decisions following Paul Mitchell’s exit this summer?

Paul Mitchell will officially step down from his role as sporting director at the end of the month after less than a year in the role. Last summer, Mitchell admitted that he played a backseat role in Newcastle’s transfer business. Unfortunately, that’s where he remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No major signings were done under Mitchell’s tenure, with the arrival of William Osula done shortly after his arrival orchestrated by Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall.

Newcastle’s recruitment team led by Steve Nickson and Andy Howe play a key role in identifying and assessing the transfer targets for Newcastle, while head coach Eddie Howe will have the final say. It’s a set-up that gives Howe a lot of power and control over his squad which, after a Carabao Cup and Champions League qualification, is hard to begrudge.

While Mitchell’s exit and the lack of a sporting director aren’t ideal during such an important transfer window for the club, it’s not something the recruitment team are losing any sleep over.

How many signings will NUFC make this summer & what is the transfer budget?

Without seeing the full up to date financial records, it’s hard to know exactly how much Newcastle have to spend this summer though, judging off history, they will look to spend as much as PSR limitations allow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies successfully addressed their PSR problems last summer and have since cut losses and sold players such as Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly for a combined fee of £30million. Newcastle’s spending power will likely be in the region it was the last time the club qualified for the Champions League and signed Sandro Tonali for £52million, Harvey Barnes for £38million and Tino Livramento for £31million.

Three major signings is not an unrealistic expectation this summer though the added pressures of Champions League football could see the side look to bolster the squad with a couple of rotation options as well.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Which players are likely to leave Newcastle United this summer?

The departures of Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and John Ruddy are set to be confirmed next week when their contract expire. Talks have taken place regarding possible new deals for the pair but nothing has transpired so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m told Martin Dubravka is likely to leave Newcastle this summer, though I’ve been told that the past two transfer windows! The goalkeeper only signed a new deal in February after transfer interest from Al-Shabab but the potential move for James Trafford would likely see Dubravka move on.

The club will also look to loan out Odysseas Vlachodimos for the 2025/26 season. Given the club bought the Greek goalkeeper for £20million from Nottingham Forest last summer, it would not make financial sense from a PSR perspective to sell him after one year unless they could make their money back, which is unlikely.

Newcastle will listen to offers for Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Matt Targett this summer. Longstaff has been linked with both Leeds United and Everton and has just a year left on his current deal.

What about Alexander Isak? Liverpool interest? New contract?

Based on everything I’ve been told, the only club that stands a realistic chance of striking a deal with Alexander Isak this summer is Newcastle United themselves. The Magpies will look to tie Isak down to a new long-term deal with his current contract set to expire in 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool like the striker but again, what side in world football wouldn’t like a player of his quality? Whether they can act on their interest is another story entirely.

Newcastle value Isak at far more than Liverpool or any club would be willing to pay this summer and insist he is not for sale.

Now the player holds some power in this situation, particularly when it comes to negotiations over a new contract. You can’t rule anything out in the transfer window, but I’d expect Isak to still be a Newcastle player come September - ideally with a new contract tied up.