Newcastle United transfer bid 'rejected'

Newcastle United have had a bid for West Ham United’s Harrison Ashby rejected, according to reports.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 2:19pm

The club, which tried to sign the right-back last summer, returned with another offer in this month’s transfer window, according to football.london.

Eddie Howe is keen to sign more right-back cover with Emil Krafth sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Ashby, 21, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Javier Manquillo, Howe’s other right-back, has only made three appearances so far this season.

West Ham United's Harrison Ashby.
