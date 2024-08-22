Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Trippier reportedly wants to leave Newcastle United this summer with Everton among the clubs interested in his services.

Trippier was Newcastle United’s first signing following the takeover of the club in October 2021 with his £12m move from Atletico Madrid a real statement of intent from their new owners at that time. Trippier joined the Magpies with the club in the relegation zone having won just one game all season.

However, that window would prove to be a transformative one with Trippier, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Chris Wood all playing a huge part in ensuring Eddie Howe’s side stayed in the Premier League. Trippier quickly became a leader at the club and has been a regular under Howe.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, his form towards the end of last season dipped as a calf injury sidelined him for the last couple of months of the season. With Tino Livramento now as deputy, Newcastle have a long-term replacement for Trippier and the former Saints man may become a hugely important part of the team in the near future with David Ornstein reporting that Trippier ‘wants to leave’ the club this summer.

Posting on X, Ornstein wrote: ‘EXCL: Kieran Trippier wants to leave Newcastle United before summer market closes + Everton among suitors. 33yo full-back contracted until 2026 but seeking regular 1st team action elsewhere. #EFC in contact with #NUFC to explore loan move’

The England international was heavily-linked with a move away from the club back in January with Bayern Munich among the clubs interested in his signature. The Bundesliga giants signed Harry Kane last summer and added Eric Dier to their ranks in January - with Trippier close to becoming the third former Spurs player to make the switch to Munich.

Newcastle United repelled interest from Bayern during January with Trippier reiterating his commitment to the club during the last few days of the window: "I've always been committed to the club.” Trippier said in January.

“They've done a lot for me and I want to give back. I'm happy here. Was it unsettling? No - because I'm a professional, I'm experienced, and I try to block all the noise out."