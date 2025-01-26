Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United came from behind to win a seventh Premier League game in eight with a 3-1 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Jan Bednarek headed bottom-of-the-table Southampton into a surprise lead before Alexander Isak’ struck twice in four first-half minutes and Sandro Tonali made it 3-1 early in the second half. The result sees The Magpies climb above Chelsea and back into the top five of the Premier League table heading into February.

Here are five talking points from the win at St Mary’s...

Nick Pope return as Sven Botman decision made

Newcastle welcomed goalkeeper Nick Pope back on the bench after seven weeks out with a knee injury. Unlike Pope’s return from injury last season, there was far less pressure on Eddie Howe to quickly reintroduce him to the starting line-up.

Martin Dubravka and Newcastle’s form in Pope’s absence has seen a player who was sorely missed at times last season to a player who is currently second-choice until further notice. But with 10 wins in 11 games with Dubravka in the side, it’s hard to argue.

The only change Howe made to his starting line-up from the defeat against Bournemouth saw Fabian Schar come into the side for his first league start of 2025 with Sven Botman dropping to the bench for the first time since returning from a lengthy ACL injury.

Newcastle United: Comeback kings

For the fourth time in five matches in 2025, Newcastle went behind inside the opening 10 minutes of the game. Despite an encouraging opening few minutes, The Magpies allowed Southampton to score with their first opportunity of the game as a virtually unmarked Bednarek nodded the hosts into the lead from James Bree’s cross.

But Newcastle weren’t deterred by their early deficit once again as Howe’s side quickly got themselves back in the game and turned it around as they did against Bromley and Tottenham Hotspur previously.

“We don't want [going behind early] to become a habit,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think it was uncharacteristic of us today because we started the game really well.

“We looked like we were comfortable in the game, didn't organise ourselves well from a free kick and then go and score. And that was a key moment of the game. As I said, our response had to be really strong and it was, thankfully. But yes, certainly a habit that we need to eradicate quickly.”

Another comeback victory saw Newcastle move top of the Premier League table for points gained from losing positions so far this season with 15 - at least until Manchester City came from behind to beat Chelsea a couple of hours later!

All four of Newcastle’s wins from losing positions in the league this season have also been away from home. After the club’s away form was heavily scrutinised last season, Howe’s side are now among the best in the division on the road this campaign having picked up 21 of their 41 points on the road.

VAR makes an impact as Southampton complain

Newcastle had a helping hand from VAR to get them back in the game and then deny them a nervous end to the game.

Midway through the first half and with Southampton leading 1-0, Isak went down inside the penalty area under Joe Aribo’s challenge. Referee Sam Barrott initially awarded a corner before a VAR check prompted an overturn to award Newcastle a penalty.

Isak stepped up having missed his last three penalties for club and country but made no mistake this time, sending Alex McCarthy the wrong way. The Swede then controlled Jacob Murphy’s through ball brilliantly moments later to slot The Magpies into a 2-1 lead.

If it wasn’t for a strong leg from McCarthy, Isak could have netted a 10-minute hat-trick at St Mary’s.

But Southampton players and head coach Ivan Juric was left frustrated by the VAR intervention that led to Newcastle getting back into the game and turning it around.

“It's not easy to play against Newcastle, but it wasn't enough,” Juric said. “The penalty was a crucial moment. For me, it wasn't a penalty.

"We scored a goal and we moved the ball well and this moment I think changed the game a little bit. I saw it after the game and for me, it wasn't a penalty.”

Southampton thought they had given themselves a lifeline through Mateus Fernandes to make it 3-2 in the closing stages only for it to be snatched away by VAR - who ruled the goal out for offside.

Sandro Tonali steals the show

Much like the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, it was another convincing win for Newcastle without the side having to play particularly well throughout. Once Tonali made it 3-1, The Magpies became sloppy and disjointed in possession with Southampton actually seeing more of the ball and being more accurate with their passing across the game.

But along with Isak’s goals, Tonali’s midfield display was the shining light in Newcastle’s largely mediocre display against the Premier League's bottom club.

The Italian won a header and charged up the field as Isak and Anthony Gordon combined to release Tonali through on goal. In one of Newcastle’s most ruthless attacking goals of the season, Tonali made no mistake one-on-one to give McCarthy the eyes and effectively secure three points for Newcastle.

Since becoming a mainstay in the side, the 24-year-old has arguably been one of Newcastle’s best performers. Even if Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes aren’t at their fully firing best, Howe can rely on Tonali to take the mantle and pull Newcastle’s performance levels up.

“For me he was magnificent,” Howe said on Tonali. “In every way, really. I think his ball-winning ability was second to none.

“His understanding, again, of what we asked him to do, how we wanted him to play was first-class. He scored a goal, which of course we take the headlines, and it was a great goal to score.

“He showed his athleticism, his speed, his coolness, but he's just become such an important player for us in a very quick time. I can't praise him enough.”

Miguel Almiron’s farewell? Transfer hint dropped

Miguel Almiron got a late cameo in the match from the bench and came close to making it 4-1 in the closing stages with an energetic solo effort. Even though Isak and Tonali stole the show in terms of getting Newcastle the win at St Mary’s, it was Almiron who the 3,000 travelling supporters were paying tribute to at full-time.

The Paraguayan has a deal lined up to rejoin MLS side Atlanta United for around £10million. Almiron joined Newcastle from Atlanta back in 2019 and has gone on to make 223 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals.

Almiron was initially stood at the back of the group of players as his name was being chanted by the supporters before some gentle encouragement from Howe saw him move to the front and lap up the appreciation.

While Howe played down it being a ‘goodbye’ gesture from Almiron, it was a big hint that it could be the player’s final outing for the club.

“It wasn’t planned,” Howe said. “It was just the crowd were very much embracing him and giving him a lot of love.

“Miggy's not that kind of character that's got a huge ego that absorbs all the attention, but I just felt it was imperative that we got him to the front and everyone acknowledged he's been unbelievable for us. His attitude, his commitment, the way he's played.

“I'm not saying it's a goodbye, we don't know what's going to happen, but I just thought it was a great moment for him.”