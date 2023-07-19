News you can trust since 1849
Saudi Pro League side ‘agree’ £30m deal for Premier League winger amid Allan Saint-Maximin speculation

Premier League transfer news: Al-Ahli are looking to add a Premier League winger to their ranks this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Jul 2023, 18:33 BST- 2 min read

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are closing in on a move for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez in a deal worth a potential £30m including add-ons according to David Ornstein. Since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Leicester City in 2018, Mahrez scored 78 goals and assisted a further 59 for Pep Guardiola’s side and played a vital role in helping City complete the treble last season.

Mahrez’s move to Saudi Arabia comes amid great speculation that Allan Saint-Maximin is set to follow the Algerian in switching the Premier League for Al-Ahli. Saint-Maximin didn’t travel with the Newcastle squad to Glasgow for their pre-season clash with Rangers on Tuesday night and Eddie Howe revealed post-match that the Frenchman was ‘in discussions’ over a move away from the club.

Al-Ahli, who finished last season as Saudi First Division champions and thus will feature in the Saudi Pro League this coming season, have already added ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino to their ranks this summer. Mahrez, therefore, would become the third Champions League winner to move to Al-Ahli during this transfer window with Saint-Maximin potentially becoming the sixth Al-Ahli player with Premier League matches under his belt alongside the aforementioned trio, ex-Leeds United man Ezgjan Alioski and former Swansea City winger Modou Barrow.

Jordan Henderson also looks likely to be joining Mahrez and Saint-Maximin in Saudi Arabia with Fabrizio Romano writing on Twitter: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool and Al Ettifaq just reached an agreement in principle on fee for Jordan Henderson — here we go! Henderson already agreed three year deal last week, documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi. Steven Gerrard, waiting for JH.’

