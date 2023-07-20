Ryan Fraser and Karl Darlow have both emerged as potential options for Leeds United this summer as they aim to bounce back from relegation to the Championship under new boss Daniel Farke. Farke replaced Sam Allardyce in the Elland Road dugout and is aiming to rebuild a squad that has already seen eight players leave the club during the transfer window.

Both Fraser and Darlow would add experience to Farke’s squad, but what is the current situation surrounding both players and what has Eddie Howe said about their respective futures at Newcastle United?

Ryan Fraser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser ended last season training with the Under-21 squad and hasn’t featured for the first-team since a run-out against Everton back in October. Explaining the decision to omit Fraser from first-team plans, Howe said in March: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s.

“I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Asked if the winger had a future at the club, Howe said: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”

Fraser has since been omitted from the Newcastle squad that travelled to the USA for the Premier League Summer Series. Alongside Leeds, there has been reported interest from Bournemouth, Everton, Southampton, however, Fraser’s wages could prove to be a stumbling block over a deal with the winger likely having to take a pay cut should he leave Tyneside on a permanent basis this summer.

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has been training with the Under-21's.

Karl Darlow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow, meanwhile, has played a big role in Newcastle’s pre-season, featuring in both games against Gateshead and Rangers. However, with the club offering Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie contract extensions, it looks likely that he will leave the club this summer.