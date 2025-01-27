Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the possibility of loan signings before the transfer window closes on February 3.

Newcastle are not expected to make a permanent senior signing this transfer window with more focus on outgoings rather than incomings. Miguel Almiron is set to leave to join Atlanta United this week for around £10million.

Howe has also suggested that fringe players would be available to leave should the right offer come in. But The Magpies boss has also claimed the club are ‘not active’ in the transfer market when it comes to making any permanent signings.

Almiron’s departure will leave a space in the squad that Howe will want to address at some stage. Almiron has started just once in the Premier League this season but has been a regular part of the matchday squad, making 223 first-team appearances over the last six years.

It leaves Jacob Murphy as the club’s only fit and available natural right winger heading into the business end of the season. Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Joelinton can also play in the position but all three prefer playing elsewhere.

Barnes is also out injured for another few weeks with a thigh issue.

Newcastle will look to strengthen their options out wide in the summer with Almiron’s departure providing a small boost when it comes to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. And by not spending this month, the club will have greater spending power in the summer.

But a short-term fix in terms of a half-season loan spell has not been ruled out by the club. While no names are currently forthcoming, the final week of the transfer window can often see many twists and turns.

As Newcastle found out with their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips last season, loan moves can often prove expensive and avoiding them can be the best course of action.

“Yes, of course there is [scope for loan signings],” Howe said heading into the final week of the window. “But then you have to look at the cost.

“Everyone naturally has an assumption that a loan deal is a minimal cost [but] loan deals can be just as expensive as permanent transfers, although they don't have the legacy of that.

“Sometimes it's short-term. So, then you've got that, and then you've got the quality of player available on loan. I'm not sure they exist, really.”