According to the Sun, United have spoken to intermediaries of Martinez, sounding them out about the prospect of filling Rafa Benitez’s boots at St James’s Park.

And the Belgian’s, who Martinez led to third place at the last World Cup in Russia, fear the lure of a return to the Premier League might well turn the Spaniard’s head.

Martinez managed Swansea City before leading Wigan Athletic to the FA Cup, their only major trophy win in their history. He then managed at Goodison Park before landing a role on the international stage.

Martinez has been linked with the Barcelona post this summer.

The report states: “Newcastle have made contact with Roberto Martinez as they step up their search for Rafa Benitez’s replacement.

“And intermediaries of Martinez have now been sounded out by Newcastle chiefs.

“An official approach has not yet been made to the Belgian FA - but it could come soon.”

Meanwhile, on the transfer front a Manchester United bid for Sean Longstaff is imminent, according to a report.

The Newcastle United midfielder – who broke into Benitez’s first team last season – is among the club’s summer transfer targets.

Man United’s squad leaves for a tour of Australasia on Monday, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the 21-year-old to feature in one or more of the team’s friendlies, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It has been reported United could start the bidding for Longstaff as low as £15million, although it is thought the Magpies are keen to recoup around £25million for the promising midfielder, likened to fellow Geordie Michael Carrick.

Whether that cash gets put back into the United transfer pot remains to be seen, but the money banked for Ayoze Perez will be made available for a new manager, according to the club.

Newcastle United claim that the £30million the club is set to bank from the sale of Ayoze Perez WILL go into the transfer kitty.