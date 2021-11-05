Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies plot huge £47m raid for Germany star, Spurs eye AC Milan star

The Magpies head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-0 loss at home to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, and will be eager to finally get three points on the board and look to move out of the relegation zone.

Speaking ahead of the game, ex-football Trevor Sinclair gave his verdict on the club's decision to sack Steve Bruce, and said: “Why would you get rid of Steve Bruce, I know fans are going to pile in on me, if you haven’t got somebody lined up.

With the piracy rule which got dropped in the Kingdom, that seemed to happen overnight and I think it has caught the board by surprise and they’ve not got their ducks in a row.

“But, still, they listened to the fans and they listened to the media and they got rid of Steve Bruce.

“By the way, I saw him at the cricket in Dubai with his son Alex, he looks very relaxed and I’m pleased about that as he was in a bad situation, a horrendous situation that no one wants to be in.

“But Graeme Jones has gone in there, he can’t reinvent the wheel. You’re working with a group of players where you’ve got a bit of threat going forward but midfield wise and defensively, I don’t think they’re up to scratch to compete in the Premier League.”

