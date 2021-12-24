Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies tipped to land three-time FA Cup winner, West Ham chase £19m full-back

The Magpies head into the game in 19th place in the Premier League table, and will be desperate to start putting some wins together and begin to climb up the table towards safety.

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has given an update on when Federico Fernandez could return to action after suffering a thigh injury, and said: “It’s a difficult one to put a time-frame on, but I think it’s more weeks rather than months, so we’ll wait and see how he responds.

“He’s definitely going to be out of the Christmas period, and probably most of January, I’d say, or the start of January, least. He’s working hard and improving every day, so I think he’s in a good place mentally.

“He’s a very important player for us in every aspect because of his leadership qualities. The group love him and the supporters love him, so he’s a very important player.”

On Jamal Lewis' hamstring injury, Howe revealed: “I don't think it will be too long. It's not a major injury, but it's enough to keep him out of the festive period – and some games in early January. Hamstring strains are usually 3-4 weeks minimum, and I think that's probably where he'll be.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides gear up for the Boxing Day action this weekend:

1. Palace back in the hunt for Roma outcast Crystal Palace are said to have reignited their interest in Roma striker Borja Mayoral. The 24-year-old, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid, has been frozen out of the side by Jose Mourinho, and could join Palace on a permanent deal worth £12.7m. (Sport Witness) Photo: Stefano Guidi Photo Sales

2. Race for Nketiah intensifies Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all been credited with an interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The former Leeds United loanee will see his contract expire in the summer, and looks likely to leave the Gunners to play first team football regularly. (Daily Mail) Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

3. Andone set for Brighton return Brighton & Hove Albion striker Florin Andone look set to return to the club in January, after a tricky loan spell with Cadiz. He's barely featured for the Spanish side, who are currently 19th in La Liga. (Sport Witness) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

4. Burnley among favourite to bag Barkley Burnley have been named second favourites to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley in January. Newcastle are also among the listed front-runners to sign the player, along with his former club Everton. (Various) Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse Photo Sales