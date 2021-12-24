Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies tipped to land three-time FA Cup winner, West Ham chase £19m full-back

The Magpies head into the game in 19th place in the Premier League table, and will be desperate to start putting some wins together and begin to climb up the table towards safety.
Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has given an update on when Federico Fernandez could return to action after suffering a thigh injury, and said: “It’s a difficult one to put a time-frame on, but I think it’s more weeks rather than months, so we’ll wait and see how he responds.
“He’s definitely going to be out of the Christmas period, and probably most of January, I’d say, or the start of January, least. He’s working hard and improving every day, so I think he’s in a good place mentally.
“He’s a very important player for us in every aspect because of his leadership qualities. The group love him and the supporters love him, so he’s a very important player.”
On Jamal Lewis' hamstring injury, Howe revealed: “I don't think it will be too long. It's not a major injury, but it's enough to keep him out of the festive period – and some games in early January. Hamstring strains are usually 3-4 weeks minimum, and I think that's probably where he'll be.”
