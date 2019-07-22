Newcastle United transfer news: Nice and Magpies poles apart in valuation of winger Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United are reportedly not willing to meet Nice’s asking price for winger target Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Magpies have been linked with the French youth international all summer, with some French publications previously claiming United had already agreed a deal with the 22-year-old.
But, according to L’Equipe, it appears as if United and Patrick Viera’s Nice are some way off in their valuations of the player.
The Ligue 1 outfit had hoped to get around £35million for the player originally but have now decided to lower their asking price to around £22million.
But, according to reports, Magpies chief Lee Charnley is not keen to budget from United’s £13million valuation of the former Monaco wideman.
Steve Bruce has been linked with moves for two central defenders as the head coach kick-starts his Newcastle United summer.
Preston’s Ben Davies and Ben Gibson, formerly of Middlesbrough, are thought to be on his transfer wishlist.
United are reportedly keen to take Burnley defender Gibson on loan, with view to a permanent deal.
Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri asked Newcastle United for loan players during talks over Bruce’s exit.
Bruce was last week appointed head coach at St James’s Park.
Wednesday issued a strongly-worded statement at the time, though sources close to Bruce insist that Chansiri shook hands on with the 58-year-old over his departure once United agreed to pay the compensation for him and his staff, understood to be around £2million, stipulated in his contract. Chansiri subsequently demanded more than that figure.
