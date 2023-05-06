Newcastle United’s hopes of securing Champions League football look very strong as they head into the final fixtures of the season in third place. The Magpies have lost just four matches this term and will be eager to continue this run of form moving forwards.

Eddie Howe will soon be turning his attention to the transfer window, where Newcastle are expected to get stuck into some interesting deals, both coming in and going out. Here is a roundup of the latest transfer rumours in and around St James’ Park as the 2022/23 Premier League season comes to a close.

Newcastle ‘well-placed’ to sign £60 million midfielder

Khephren Thuram of Nice reacts during a match

Football Insider has reported that Newcastle are ‘well-placed’ to snap up Khephren Thuram from Nice as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

The French outfit are said to be accepting of the fact that the 22-year-old could leave this summer as he has attracted a lot of attention from other clubs. Whoever does pursue a move for Thuram will need to pay Nice’s handsome £60 million asking price.

The Magpies are reportedly ‘in pole position’ to sign Thuram and they are aware of the fee put in place.

Seven players set for St James’ Park exit this summer

Howe is expected to be rather busy on the transfer market this summer, and not by just welcoming players over the threshold either. Newcastle have listed seven players who are set to leave St James’ Park once the season ends, according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider.

Karl Darlow, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Matty Longstaff, and Matt Ritchie are all expected to depart as part of a major squad overhaul. Newcastle are keen to utilise their new-found wealth but are being careful not to break any Financial Fair Play rules.

Newcastle rivalled by Wolves in tussle for £17.5m defender

Both Newcastle and Wolves are said to be interested in signing Turkish defender Merih Demiral, who recently moved to Atalanta from Juventus.

According to TuttoJuve, the Italian side are not willing to accept anything less than €20 million (£17.5m), if they are to part ways with the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

