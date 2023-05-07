The match is shaping up to be a crucial one for both sides as Arsenal look to keep the pressure on in a bid to win the Premier League while Newcastle know they are potentially just a couple of wins away from guaranteeing Champions League qualification. The Magpies currently sit 13 points behind The Gunners in the table with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Eddie Howe's side go into the game full of confidence having won eight of their last nine league matches. Arsenal ended a run of four games without a win as they beat Chelsea 3-1 on Tuesday night to temporarily regain top spot in the table ahead of Manchester City.

After a long stretch of defeats against Arsenal, Newcastle have managed to turn their fortunes around with a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the season and a 2-0 victory at St James' Park last season.

But Arteta is expecting 'a very different game' this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Different players, different game," he said in his pre-match press conference. "We're going to have to play better than last year that's for sure because we know at home they've been really good."

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle were the first team to take points off Arsenal at the Emirates this season though Arteta still feels his side should have won the game after being denied a last minute penalty shout. The Gunners were fined and charged by the FA as a result of their conduct during the match with Arteta not hiding his frustrations with the way Newcastle didn't play into Arsenal's hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Certainly that was a game I think we deserved to win," Arteta said about the goalless draw in January. "We didn’t at the end. They are a really good side, they are well coached, they have good players, they have a good environment around the place so they are in a good place.

"We tried to play the game that we wanted and they wanted a very different game for sure. When we played at the Emirates I think we deserved to win that game. There are things that will be different playing back [at St. James Park] and we'll have to be better to win it.

"We'll have to show that on the pitch."

In Newcastle's first full season under Eddie Howe and new ownership, they have been able to mount a somewhat unexpected charge for Champions League football. The Magpies have disrupted the traditional 'big six' in the Premier League this season along with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked if Newcastle could become the league's seventh 'big' side, Arteta responded: "They're already third in the league right now. They earned that position with some very intelligent decisions that they made so they deserve to be where they are."