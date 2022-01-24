Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United.

Mitchel Bakker developments

According to the Telegraph, full-back Mitchel Bakker looks close to becoming Newcastle United’s third signing of the January transfer window.

Bakker, 21, currently plays in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, having moved there from PSG in the summer.

A proposed move to the north east would cost Newcastle around £14.5m and although Bakker has impressed in Germany this season, Leverkusen are reportedly happy to sell the player because of the profit they will make on their £8m signing.

Other than an ankle-injury which kept the left-back out of the side for six games in November/December, the Netherlands Under-21 international has been a regular starter in the Bundesliga and even grabbed an assist during their 5-1 hammering of Augsburg at the weekend.

Reports suggest that Newcastle are set to discuss ‘personal terms’ with the defender this week ahead of a proposed move to Tyneside.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski in action against Newcastle United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Toon ‘lead race’ for defender

Newcastle United reportedly lead the race to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski this month.

The Magpies have long been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old and, according to the Sun, they remain the only club still showing an interest in the centre-back.

It is believed that both West Ham and Leicester were interested in Tarkowski, however, they have reportedly turned their attentions elsewhere this month, looking for short-term loans before potentially revisiting the deal when Tarkowski becomes a free agent in the summer.

As with the deal to sign Chris Wood, Burnley will likely be very reluctant to allow another one of their key players to move to St James’s Park, however, they may be tempted to listen to offers this month, rather than losing him on a free in the summer.

AC Milan show interest Carlos

Newcastle’s pursuit of Diego Carlos may have been complicated further with the news that AC Milan are reportedly showing interest in the Brazilian defender.

Last week, it emerged that an unnamed Premier League side had also lodged a bid for Carlos.

It is believed that Newcastle remain focused on a deal for the 28-year-old, however, this added competition may complicate their pursuit.

