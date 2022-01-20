Premier League side with 'major offer' set to rival Newcastle United's Diego Carlos deal - reports

A deal for Carlos has been on the agenda at St James’s Park for the majority of the January transfer window with the Magpies reportedly submitting two bids for the Brazilian.

Furthermore, it emerged on Tuesday that Carlos had requested to leave Sevilla, however, the defender did feature during Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Valencia last night.

With progress on a deal that would see Carlos join the set-up at Newcastle seemingly slowing, The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that another Premier League side have submitted a ‘major offer’ for the 28-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diego Carlos of Sevilla (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

This club is believed to be situated in London, however, Ornstein ruled-out the possibility that it was Arsenal.

Despite the Magpies reportedly submitting an ‘astonishing’ contract offer for the defender, their precarious position at the wrong-end of the Premier League table, a move to another English side may be more appealing in the short-term.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.