Newcastle United transfer news: Winger agrees six-year deal as Magpies eye busy final seven days of transfer window
Newcastle United are primed for a busy final seven days of the summer transfer window.
The Gazette understands plenty of work is going on behind the scenes at St James’s Park with hope of securing a number of significant deals before the close of the window next Thursday.
While scepticism reigns supreme among the United faithful – and rightly so – the feeling in the camp is very different. Head coach Steve Bruce is hoping to add at least one full-back, potentially two, as well as confirm a deal for French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
And the business may not be done there, with a host of strikers identified to boost United’s goalscoring threat and a deal for Andy Carroll remaining a very live prospect. That Carroll deal will only be signed off when the England striker, released by West Ham United this summer, proves he is fully fit – with September thought to be a conservative estimate for his potential return to full training.
Using approximate base figures the Magpies have spent just £5million, given they shelled out £35million for Joelinton but recouped £30 for Ayoze Perez from Leicester City.
The deal for Saint-Maximin – which according to reports in France is set to be announced – would take that spending to around the £20million mark.
As reported in the Gazette on Saturday, United had hoped to complete the transfer of the 22-year-old Nice man earlier this week.
According to RMC, the transfer has been agreed and Lee Charnley has been in France to seal the deal.
Meanwhile, according to reports in the North West, United are holding out for £50million for midfielder Sean Longstaff, with Manchester United continuing to monitor the 21-year-old in the final days of the window.
*Amiens have already made plans for life without Newcastle United target Emil Krafth, according to coach Luka Elsner.
Speaking to le11amienois.fr Elsner discussed the prospect of losing the Sweden international, who has been subject to a bid of more than £4million by the Magpies this summer.
And, having secured a deal for former PSG defender Christophe Jallet, Elsner is relaxed about Krafth’s possible departure to the Premier League.