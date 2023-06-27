11-goal midfielder agrees new deal after Newcastle United & Manchester United contact

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has committed his future following interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old was out of contract at Juventus at the end of the month and had been approached by Man United but has now agreed a one year extension until June 2024, as confirmed by a club statement. Newcastle also reportedly made contact for the French international, who scored 11 goals in 48 appearances for Juve last season in all competitions.

The Magpies are keen to bolster their midfield options this summer and have targeted the Serie A market. Newcastle have already agreed a deal to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and have also been in talks with Inter Milan regarding Nicolo Barella.

AC Milan handed transfer boost after Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali swoop

AC Milan have moved quickly after agreeing a £52million deal with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

The Serie A side are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to various reports. The 27-year-old England international has also previously attracted interest from Newcastle.

The Magpies enquired about Loftus-Cheek’s availability last season. He will leave the club as part of Chelsea’s summer clearout.

Newcastle are in talks to sign Southampton right-back Tino Livramento for a potential cut-price deal.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League and Newcastle have shortlisted a number of their players as potential targets including James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Kyle Walker-Peters and now Livaramento.

The 20-year-old featured just twice in the Premier League for Southampton last season due to an ACL injury suffered at the back end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Telegraph have reported Newcastle will be looking to do business at around the £15million mark and have proposed a cash plus player deal involving Ryan Fraser heading to St Mary’s.

