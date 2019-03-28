Newcastle United transfer rumours: Rafa Benitez 'battling' Leeds for €20m midfielder

Newcastle United are one of several sides with an interest in midfielder Nahitan Nandez, according to reports.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, and reports from Italy suggest that Rafa Benitez's side are the latest to enter the chase.

Nandez, who currently plays his club football for Boca Juniors in Argentina, has impressed this campaign and was believed to be close to a move to Serie A during the January transfer window.

Calcio Mercato claim that Cagliari almost signed the playmaker in January, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute, but are set to renew their interest once the summer transfer window opens.

But the same report suggests that they will face competition from both Newcastle United and Leeds United - both of whom are thought to have shown an interest in Nandez in recent week.

However, a stumbling block could come in the form of the 23-year-old's reported €20m price tag.

Nandez - who has 20 caps for Uruguay - starred at the 2018 World Cup and has carried that form into his domestic campaign with Boca, where he continues to draw in regular plaudits.

He has netted twice in 11 appearances domestically this campaign.