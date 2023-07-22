Newcastle United are hard at work in the United States as they prepare for to take part in the Premier League’s first-ever American pre-season tournament.

The Magpies are one of six clubs taking part in the Premier League summer series, as they face Aston Villa at 12.00am on Monday before games against Chelsea and Brighton.

More ins and outs are expected at Newcastle this window, with Sandro Tonali already joining the club with the arrival of Harvey Barnes expected to be confirmed soon.

Eddie Howe’s side are somewhat constrained by Financial Fair Play rules this summer, meaning sales will need to be made to fund further deals.

Karl Darlow departure hits disagreement

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow seemed to be on his way to the south coast to join Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth but now talks between the two clubs may have stalled.

The shot-stopper has been at St James’ Park for nearly a decade but has struggled for game time since the arrival of Nick Pope and it now appears that Eddie Howe has settled on Loris Karius as his backup keeper.

A Bournemouth move would give Darlow another chance at Premier League football with Neto and Mark Travers his competition in between the sticks.

However, InsideFutbol reports that the Cherries have been put off the Magpies’ £5 million asking price for their frozen-out goalkeeper. That quoted fee is believed to be ‘wide of the mark’ from what Bournemouth want to play, but Eddie Howe has been vocal about the club’s need to recuperate money on stars, as well as splurging this summer.

Should Bournemouth pull out a move, it could reopen a path for Championship side Leeds United, who had also been lined with signing the 32-year-old.

Pochettino makes Newcastle assessment

Ahead of Chelsea’s meeting with the Magpies next week, new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his side are playing catch up to the likes of Newcastle United this season.

The two clubs enjoyed contrasting fortunes last term, with Chelsea going through three managers and finishing in the bottom half of the table despite spending vast amounts in the transfer market.

Newcastle meanwhile clinched Champions League football in Howe’s first full season at St James’ Park. Chelsea are set to face Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham in the Premier League summer series.

And speaking ahead of their games, Pochettino said: “Every team comes here in a different place. Our team is brand new and is in a different zone. Other teams have continuity within their team with their manager and players. But we all come here and we’re preparing on working on next year.