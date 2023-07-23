Newcastle will face Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton during their time in the USA in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series. With Fulham and Brentford also taking part, these pre-season games offer supporters a good opportunity to see how Newcastle are shaping up alongside some of their main league rivals.

It will also give a few players the chance to impress Eddie Howe and put themselves in the reckoning for a starting spot when the opening day of the Premier League rolls around. Here, we take a look at three players that will want to impress Howe during their current pre-season tour:

Elliot Anderson

Anderson was given opportunities to impress last season, but injury problems and the form of the midfield and attacking trios meant these chances were few and far between. With games coming thick and fast this season, however, things could be very different for Anderson.

And his chance to impress Howe begins right now in the USA. Anderson’s versatility is a major asset for Howe and something that will undoubtedly be exploited in the forthcoming season.

Having grabbed a goal and assist in games against Gateshead and Rangers, Anderson will want to show what he can do against Premier League opposition across the Atlantic. Joe Willock’s injury and Joelinton having yet to feature in pre-season could also give Anderson a perfect opportunity to stake his claim for a starting spot when their league season gets underway.

Elliot Anderson could be handed an opportunity to impress Eddie Howe in the USA.

Anthony Gordon

The former Everton man has already impressed greatly this summer having starred for England at the Under-21 Euros in Romania and Georgia. Against Rangers, fans were treated to glimpses of Gordon’s new found confidence and hopes are very high he can translate these international successes to his club.

Howe was keen to praise Gordon’s successes for the Young Lions and praised his versatility, saying: “Just looking at Anthony’s individual position in that tournament and how he played, and the success that England got, hopefully will serve him well for the season ahead.

"We really do value him highly, and hope he really contributes this year."

Having now had six months to adapt to Howe’s system and demands, this season could be a real breakout one for Gordon and that begins in the USA against Premier League opposition.

Matt Targett

Despite looking to add a left-back in the summer window, Newcastle are yet to strengthen in that area. One beneficiary of this lack of movement could be Targett.

Having spent last season watching Dan Burn impress on the left of defence, Targett now has the perfect opportunity to remind everyone why the club and fans alike were so desperate to make him a permanent member of the squad last summer. Villa, Brighton and Chelsea all possess gifted wingers in their squad which will pose Targett, Burn, Trippier and co difficult questions during the Summer Series.