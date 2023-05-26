Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues statement on Martin Dubravka’s future

Martin Dubravka has only played 66 minutes of Premier League football for Newcastle United so far this season, though he’s set to be between the posts at Stamford Bridge.

But the goalkeeper, according to Eddie Howe, could play many more games next season – if he stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope will miss the Chelsea game on Sunday after having surgery on his fingers – and Dubravka is expected to start.

Dubravka, recalled from a loan at Manchester United earlier this season, was the club’s first-choice in goal until Pope’s arrival from Burnley last summer.

And Dubravka's future has been the subject of speculation given his limited playing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Howe, for his part, hopes to keep the Slovakia international at St James’ Park next season, when the club will be playing Champions League football. Inevitably, European football will mean more opportunities for Dubravka, according to Howe.

Asked about Dubravka, United’s head coach said: “I very much hope his future’s here.

“I rate Martin very highly. I always have done. It’s just last summer we had the opportunity to recruit Nick, and he’s done incredibly well. It’s been difficult for Martin to get the game time that he wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we need as good a squad as we can have gone into a season where we’re going to have loads of games. If Martin were to stay, I think he’ll get a lot of football.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope at Lilidorei play village,Alnwick Garden, after finger surgery this week.

Dubravka joined Newcastle from Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in January 2018.

The 34-year-old – who also played in this season's FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday – has made 132 appearance for United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad