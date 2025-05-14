Lille striker Jonathan David has confirmed that he will be leaving the French club this summer in an emotional video on Instagram.

The Canadian international will leave Lille as one of Europe’s hottest free agents having seen his contract at the Stade Pierre Mauroy run down. David has netted 109 times in five years at Lille, lifting the Ligue 1 title and French Super Cup during his time at the club.

However, the 25-year-old will now embark on a new challenge this summer, with clubs across Europe on red alert over his availability. Someone of David’s pedigree and goalscoring career being available on a free transfer doesn’t happen too often - and there will undoubtedly be numerous clubs disappointed when David’s future is confirmed.

Newcastle United’s interest in David

As Newcastle United look to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe this summer, David has been mooted as a potential way of strengthening their forward line without hurting their finances too greatly. A free transfer would allow them to bring in David without impacting their PSR position and add great competition and strength in depth for Alexander Isak.

Of course, it is very likely that David would prefer a move to a club where he will be a regular starter and as so long as Isak is at St James’ Park, that is unlikely. However, it would be a very sensible move from the Magpies and one they will surely explore when the summer transfer window opens.

Sven Botman reacts to David announcement

Could Sven Botman be the key in helping the Magpies tempt David to Tyneside? Botman played alongside David during Lille’s Ligue 1 triumph, before moving to St James’ Park in 2022. The Dutchman, who made his first start in over three months at the weekend, liked David’s emotional Instagram video, commenting: ‘Player’ with a love heart emoji.

In that video, one in which David confirmed he would be departing Lille at the end of the season, David said: “I wanted you to hear from me after five years at the club, it’s time to say goodbye. I spent five amazing years in Lille.

“I know it hasn’t been the easiest, but I hope that my goals and celebrations have brought you guys some joy and happiness and it has been a long and fun ride. Especially with those two titles that we won together, I think makes the story even better.

“I would like to thank all of my teammates that I played with, coaches, staff members, kit men, medical staff, everyone that has worked at the club that I have came in contact with. I’d like to thank you for the work you have done for the team and for myself throughout these years.

“And lastly, for the fans. Thank you all so much for the support that you guys have given me throughout these years.

“I know the beginning wasn’t the easiest and we had some hard moments, obviously, but with your support and your help has helped me flourish throughout all these years and made me the player I am today. So I would just like to say thank you again.”