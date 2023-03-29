Newcastle United transfer target makes headlines in stunning win
Newcastle United transfer target Scott McTominay stunned Spain last night.
The Manchester United midfielder – who interesting the club ahead of the summer window – scored both of Scotland’s goals in their 2-0 win at Hampden Park.
Scotland now lead their Euro 2024 qualifying group, having beaten Cyprus 3-0 at the weekend. They play Norway and Georgia in June.
Reflecting on his match-winning performance, McTominay said: “As a kid, I was an attacking midfield player, and I got a bit too big for that, but now I'm more of a sitting midfield player, but I like to do both, like to get in the box.
"For me, I've got to keep doing that – and score more goals and (add more) assists.”
Newcastle were left “light in midfield” following the January sale of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest ahead of the expiry of his contract – and McTominay, under contract at Old Trafford until 2025, has been on the club’s transfer radar for some time.
Speaking earlier this month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, we’re light in midfield. I don't think it was a risk I took (to sell Shelvey). It wasn’t a decision wanted to take.
"It wasn't a premeditated decision by me to take that risk.
"It was 99% out of my hands that Jonjo was going to leave, so, yeah, we sort of feel a bit of hole left with his presence gone, but it's happened – and now we have to make the best out of the situation.”