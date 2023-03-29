The Manchester United midfielder – who interesting the club ahead of the summer window – scored both of Scotland’s goals in their 2-0 win at Hampden Park.

Scotland now lead their Euro 2024 qualifying group, having beaten Cyprus 3-0 at the weekend. They play Norway and Georgia in June.

Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates his second goal against Spain.

Reflecting on his match-winning performance, McTominay said: “As a kid, I was an attacking midfield player, and I got a bit too big for that, but now I'm more of a sitting midfield player, but I like to do both, like to get in the box.

"For me, I've got to keep doing that – and score more goals and (add more) assists.”

Newcastle were left “light in midfield” following the January sale of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest ahead of the expiry of his contract – and McTominay, under contract at Old Trafford until 2025, has been on the club’s transfer radar for some time.

Speaking earlier this month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, we’re light in midfield. I don't think it was a risk I took (to sell Shelvey). It wasn’t a decision wanted to take.

"It wasn't a premeditated decision by me to take that risk.