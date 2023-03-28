Manchester United reveal Newcastle United 'concern' in official statement

Marcus Rashford was forced to withdraw from England’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers after suffering an injury in the club’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Fulham before the international break.

The 27-goal forward – who scored in last month’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United – has “started his recovery” ahead of the televised game, according to the club.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday's game against Newcastle United.

A statement read: “Marcus was able to get out on the grass at our training base on Monday, but the Reds' leading goalscorer could only take part in a small session, away from the main group. There was no ball work involved. Rashford's fitness will be a concern heading into the Premier League clash at Newcastle United.”