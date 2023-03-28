News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
5 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Manchester United reveal Newcastle United 'concern' in official statement

Manchester United have revealed a big “concern” ahead of Sunday’s visit to St James’ Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:47 BST

Marcus Rashford was forced to withdraw from England’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers after suffering an injury in the club’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Fulham before the international break.

Read More
Alexander Isak boost for Newcastle United ahead of Manchester United
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 27-goal forward – who scored in last month’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United – has “started his recovery” ahead of the televised game, according to the club.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday's game against Newcastle United.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday's game against Newcastle United.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday's game against Newcastle United.
Most Popular

A statement read: “Marcus was able to get out on the grass at our training base on Monday, but the Reds' leading goalscorer could only take part in a small session, away from the main group. There was no ball work involved. Rashford's fitness will be a concern heading into the Premier League clash at Newcastle United.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be without midfielder Miguel Almiron, who has a thigh injury. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”

Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedEddie HoweEnglandFulhamPremier League