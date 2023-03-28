Manchester United reveal Newcastle United 'concern' in official statement
Manchester United have revealed a big “concern” ahead of Sunday’s visit to St James’ Park.
Marcus Rashford was forced to withdraw from England’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers after suffering an injury in the club’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Fulham before the international break.
The 27-goal forward – who scored in last month’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United – has “started his recovery” ahead of the televised game, according to the club.
A statement read: “Marcus was able to get out on the grass at our training base on Monday, but the Reds' leading goalscorer could only take part in a small session, away from the main group. There was no ball work involved. Rashford's fitness will be a concern heading into the Premier League clash at Newcastle United.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle will be without midfielder Miguel Almiron, who has a thigh injury. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”