James Trafford has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times and has sent one Magpies star a message on social media amid great speculation surrounding his future.

Trafford has starred for Burnley in the Championship this season, keeping 25 clean sheets in 36 matches as the Clarets push for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking following relegation under Vincent Kompany last season. Trafford has been one of Scott Parker’s most consistent performers this season - but his future at Turf Moor remains up in the air amid talk of a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle United have long been linked with a move for the 22-year-old and saw a bid for him rejected by Burnley last summer. Whilst it may be three months until the summer transfer window opens, talk over a move to the north east for the stopper has risen again, with his latest activity on social media piquing the interest of Magpies fans.

James Trafford’s social media message

Lewis Hall confirmed on Tuesday that he has undergone surgery with a post on Instagram of him in a hospital bed along with the caption: ‘Still absolutely devastated to not be out there with the lads at such a crucial part of the season. Surgery was a success and now time to rest, recover and support the boys. Thank you for all the messages over the past week, can’t wait to be back out there ready for next season 🤞❤️’

That post was liked by a number of Hall’s teammates with Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Dubravka, Lewis Miley, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy and Fabian Schar all posting their well wishes. Alan Shearer also commented ‘Get well soon 🙏🏻🖤🤍’ on the post.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Trafford had left a comment of three love hearts on Hall’s post. The pair have come through the ranks at youth level internationally and could have both been named in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for matches against Albania and Latvia later this month - had injury not blocked Hall’s likely inclusion in that squad.

Eddie Howe’s James Trafford transfer admission

With speculation resurfacing on a possible move for Trafford this summer following reports in the Daily Mail, Howe was asked about those claims that personal terms between the club and player had been agreed. Unsurprisingly, United’s head coach was coy on talking about a potential move for the stopper this summer.

Howe responded: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player. The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

Whilst the club ponder a potential move for the Clarets man, Howe currently faces a major dilemma in goal and who to pick for his side’s trip to Wembley on Sunday. Nick Pope has started the club’s last three league matches, including their win over West Ham on Monday night.

Martin Dubravka, meanwhile, has played in their last three Carabao Cup matches as well as their FA Cup clash against Brighton.