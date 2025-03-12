Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final with Liverpool is just a matter of days away as all attention turns towards Wembley.

Newcastle United head to Wembley on Sunday with just one thought in their mind - the Carabao Cup trophy. Two years on from their defeat against Manchester United, a match that marked their first appearance in a major final since 1999, Eddie Howe’s side are back at Wembley and aiming to end their seven decade wait for a major domestic trophy.

Liverpool are their opponents this time around, with the Premier League champions elect looking to add a first trophy of the Arne Slot-era before their likely coronation as champions of England again. It is set to be another nail-biting affair in the capital in a match that the Magpies will enter as underdogs.

History, form and odds are stacked against them this weekend, but Howe’s side and the 32,000 strong support in the West End at Wembley will believe that they can triumph against the odds and bring home the Carabao Cup trophy. That first trophy will be a major step in the club’s hopeful journey to become one of the country’s elite sides - a journey that has been stifled by spending restrictions in recent times.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have stifled their ambitions with the club needing to increase revenues across the board in order to compete on a consistent basis with the biggest clubs in the country. This weekend’s Carabao Cup final offers them another opportunity, albeit a small one, to nudge their way towards that end goal.

What Newcastle United have already won/stand to win with victory over Liverpool

Newcastle United have already won £82,000 in prize money in this season’s Carabao Cup. Victories over Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal have earned them that money, with a further £50,000 guaranteed this weekend.

A defeat on Sunday would see Newcastle United receive £50,000 for finishing as runners-up in the competition for the second time in three seasons. However, a win for the Magpies would see them take home £100,000 - taking their total prize money for the competition to £180,000.

Of course, the League Cup trophy, one that has yet to see the inside of Newcastle United’s trophy cabinet, is the prize they are coming for on Sunday. But the extra little boost they can receive in prize money will just nudge up their finances when PSR calculations are taken.

Having already won £235,000 of prize money from the FA Cup this season, plus all the extra revenue from ticket sales, merchandise etc purchased for all of their matches in each competition, the cups remain an important part of modern football and ones that the club must continue to attack every season - for both financial gain and silverware quests.

Carabao Cup prize money in full

First round winners - £5,000 (received a bye)

Second round winners - £7,000 (v Nottingham Forest)

Third round winners - £10,000 (v AFC Wimbledon)

Fourth round winners - £15,000 (v Chelsea)

Quarter-finalists - £25,000 (v Brentford)

Semi-finalists - £25,000 (v Arsenal)

Runner-up - £50,000

Winner - £100,000