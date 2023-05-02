Saint-Maximin has missed Newcastle’s last five Premier League games but is eyeing a return ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).

Although Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has suggested the Arsenal game could come too soon for the 26-year-old, the player declared himself ‘back’ via an Instagram post ahead of United’s final five matches of the season. Saint-Maximin has struggled for fitness this campaign and has started just a third of Newcastle’s Premier League matches this season as a result.

His social media post read: “I AM BACK 🖤🤍 FOREVER

“Donc, tu n’es plus un esclave, mais enfant de Dieu. Et comme tu es son enfant, Dieu te donnera l’héritage qu’il garde pour ses enfants [So you are no longer a slave but a child of God. And as you are his child, God will give you the legacy he keeps for his children] ✝️.”

What Eddie Howe has said about Allan Saint-Maximin’s injury

Newcastle’s head coach said after the 3-1 win over Southampton on Sunday: “We’re seeing improvements from Maxi.

“He’s been working with us now for a week. He’s been working hard with the physiotherapists. He’s still not with the sports scientists, there’s still a bit for him to do before he’s back training, but all positive signs.”

Newcastle transfer ‘target’ Marcus Thuram teases Allan Saint-Maximin

Borussia Monchengladbach forward and Saint-Maximin’s friend Marcus Thuram replied to the Newcastle star’s social media post, taking aim at his fashion choices. Saint-Maximin posted an image of himself sporting a black and white hoodie as well as a watch on either wrist.

And Thuram commented: “Deux montres au cas où tu sais pas quel heure il est [two clocks in case you don’t know what time it is].”