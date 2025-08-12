Newcastle United are set to confirm their third major summer signing.

Malick Thiaw has completed his medical at Newcastle and is set to finalise a £34.3million move from AC Milan this week.

It comes ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League season opener against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

The plan is for Thiaw to train with his new teammates ahead of the game before being included in the matchday squad. It ends Newcastle’s lengthy hunt for a centre-back addition after initially targeting Thiaw last summer.

Fabrizio Romano provides Malick Thiaw transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Thiaw is close to completing his move to Newcastle this week.

Romano tweeted: “Malick Thiaw has completed his medical at Newcastle [on Monday], as planned. €40m package deal done with AC Milan.”

The deal comes after AC Milan previously accepted a £22million bid for Thiaw from Serie A side Como but the player turned down the potential transfer as he looked to secure a move to a Champions League club.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League this coming season having previously faced Thiaw and AC Milan back in 2023. The German centre-back started for Milan in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle in the Champions League group stage at the San Siro back in September 2023, but missed Milan’s 2-1 win at St James’ Park in December.

Malick Thiaw breaks silence on Newcastle United transfer

Sky Sport Italy cameras captured Thiaw at the airport in Milan en route to Newcastle on Sunday.

When asked about the transfer, Thiaw said: “These three years at Milan have been a pleasure. I have learned a lot, I grew a lot as a footballer but mostly as a person.

“I wish all the best to all the people I spent my time here with, the players, the staff, the media, the doctors.

“The best memory, that’s tough? Our path to the Champions League semi-final. Playing in the Champions League has been incredible.”

When asked about Newcastle, he said: “I’m happy with this choice, I’m ready for the Premier League.”

What next for NUFC in the transfer market?

Newcastle have secured a defender, goalkeeper and right winger so far this summer but there are still positions the club are desperate to strengthen. Striker is the obvious one with Anthony Gordon currently set to lead the line at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Alexander Isak is not available and Callum Wilson has left, leaving Newcastle with only Will Osula as the only natural senior striker in the squad.

Yoane Wissa from Brentford has been a top target in recent weeks, though progress has been limited. Newcastle are also turning their attention to midfield additions with Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss and Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey linked.

Newcastle have not yet replaced Elliot Anderson or Sean Longstaff which has left the club with a lack of depth in midfield despite a strong starting trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.