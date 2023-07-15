Newcastle came from 2-0 down to start pre-season with a win following goals from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin and substitute Jay Turner-Cooke. But The Magpies’ squad was significantly depleted with several key first-team players only just returning following international duty last month.

The Magpies have made just one senior signing so far with Sandro Tonali arriving from AC Milan for £52million. Howe is keen to bring in more players this summer but is limited by a ‘very strict’ budget.

“I can share that we want to bring players into the football club but they have to be the right ones and they have to be at the right level,” said the United boss.

“We’re working hard to do that, we’ve been working hard all summer. It’s difficult to get good players, as it is with any club, but we’ll keep going.

“We have a very strict budget that we’re trying to work within. Always with FFP, there are certain things you can be creative on but we don’t have a huge budget to work with.”

Newcastle are reportedly pushing to sign winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, who is understood to be keen on a move. But Howe remained coy when asked about potential incomings.

“Nothing close with any deal,” he responded.

Reflecting on the match itself, Howe said: “It was a really good pre-season game.

“You want to win, of course, and play well but that was a really good challenge for us. Gateshead were very good, which was no surprise.

“We were a bit rusty. The players had a really hard week so we were a bit leggy in that first half, but the character was good and it was important we came back and showed the real us.”