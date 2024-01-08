'Incredible' - Manchester City handed double injury boost ahead of Newcastle United trip
Newcastle United v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their trip to St James' Park.
Manchester City are set to welcome two key players back to Premier League action at Newcastle United on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned for City after a five-month absence during Sunday's 5-0 FA Cup third-round win over Huddersfield Town. The 32-year-old came on in the 57th minute in his first taste of action since injuring his hamstring during the Premier League opener against Burnley in August.
The Belgian made his mark on the match by playing a role in the build-up to Man City's fourth goal, an own goal from Huddersfield's Ben Jackson, before setting up Jeremy Doku for the fifth.
Doku was also making his return from injury after around a month on the sidelines. Both Doku and De Bruyne are likely to be involved once more against Newcastle at St James' Park this weekend.
Pep Guardiola's side have suffered slightly without De Bruyne in their side as they currently sit third in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.
Reflecting on De Bruyne's return and the chants of his name from the Man City fans during the win over Huddersfield, Guardiola said: "Kevin must know how much the people love him.
"He's incredible. Kevin, until he decides to leave or retires, will forever be one of the most beloved players. We are really pleased for him."
While Man City will be boosted by the returns of two important players, Newcastle have been dealt yet another injury blow with Joelinton a doubt for the match after injuring his thigh during Saturday's 3-0 win at Sunderland.