Premier League clubs are set to vote on whether to implement a temporary ban on loans between teams under the same ownership.

The vote is set to take place on Tuesday November 21 and would be immediately put into practice ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United would be one of the clubs most impacted by the ban given that the club's 80% owners, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, also own a majority share in four Saudi Pro League sides - Al Hilal, Al Ahli, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr.

Players such as Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin are all technically on the PIF payroll along with many other notable names. Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Ruben Neves, who joined Al Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Despite United boss Eddie Howe admitting to liking the player, the club could be banned from doing any loan business should the Premier League vote pass. In order to be implemented, 14 of the 20 current Premier League sides would have to vote in favour of the ban.

During his media briefing last week, Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth hinted at mentioned a potential ban.

And Howe was asked about the issue before The Magpies' trip to Bournemouth.

"It’s difficult for me to give you chapter and verse because it’s not a situation I’m in any control over," Howe said when asked about the timing of the vote. "I’m reacting to what is happening. It’s probably better that you draw conclusions to that, not me.

"I wouldn’t know the motives behind the rule changes coming in. It’s very difficult for me to give a definitive opinion, we just have to react to the changes as they come in.

"We will work within the rules the Premier League set and we have to respect those rules, whatever they are."

When asked if Newcastle would vote against the potential ban, Howe responded: “You can make that assumption."

With over a month and a half to go before the January transfer window opens, Howe's main priority at the moment is to keep his depleted squad performing on the pitch before making a move any January reinforcements.

The Magpies are understood to be in the market for a midfielder with the likes of Neves and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips linked. But Howe doesn't feel any potential ban on ownership-related loan deals will have a significant impact on the club's business. “Honestly, at the moment I don’t have any plans for January" Howe admitted. "It’s such a moving thing in a sense that we don’t have clearly identified targets.

"There’s too many moving parts at this stage and a lot of football to be played. From our side there are injuries that may return and injuries that may not return.

"It’s very difficult for us to have finalised those plans at this stage. A long-winded answer but no." Despite Newcastle's obvious links to the Saudi Pro League, their only deal struck so far saw Allan Saint-Maximin join Al Ahli for £22million in the summer.