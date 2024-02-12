Newcastle United want £15m Premier League duo - Spurs & Liverpool target set for St James' Park visit
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth duo Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing.
According to Mail Online, Newcastle are eyeing potential bargains this summer as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad while remaining compliant with profitability and sustainability rules. The United boss signed both Kelly and Billing ahead of his final season at Bournemouth in 2019-20.
The Magpies first registered an interest in Kelly during his time in the Championship with The Cherries. The 25-year-old can play at both centre-back and left-back and is out of contract at the end of the season and potentially available on a free transfer.
Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly registered an interest in the defender during the winter transfer window and could return with contract offers for the free agent in the summer.
Meanwhile Billing, 27, has been a regular in the Bournemouth midfield this season. The Danish international has scored twice in 20 Premier League appearances this season with 12 of those being starts.
The report claims Billing could be available for as little as £15million.
Kelly is set to visit St James' Park with Bournemouth this weekend they face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm kick-off). Billing won't be available for Andoni Iraola's side due to suspension.
Bournemouth beat Newcastle 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium back in November with Dominic Solanke, another player who has been linked with a move to the North East, scoring a brace.
The Cherries head into the game searching for their first Premier League win of 2024 while Howe will be hoping to get three points over his former side for the first time.