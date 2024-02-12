Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth duo Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle are eyeing potential bargains this summer as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad while remaining compliant with profitability and sustainability rules. The United boss signed both Kelly and Billing ahead of his final season at Bournemouth in 2019-20.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies first registered an interest in Kelly during his time in the Championship with The Cherries. The 25-year-old can play at both centre-back and left-back and is out of contract at the end of the season and potentially available on a free transfer.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly registered an interest in the defender during the winter transfer window and could return with contract offers for the free agent in the summer.

Meanwhile Billing, 27, has been a regular in the Bournemouth midfield this season. The Danish international has scored twice in 20 Premier League appearances this season with 12 of those being starts.

The report claims Billing could be available for as little as £15million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly is set to visit St James' Park with Bournemouth this weekend they face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm kick-off). Billing won't be available for Andoni Iraola's side due to suspension.

Bournemouth beat Newcastle 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium back in November with Dominic Solanke, another player who has been linked with a move to the North East, scoring a brace.