Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes was quick to praise his Newcastle United team-mate Kieran Trippier for registering yet another assist during the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Trippier's cross into the box was volleyed in by Guimaraes to give Newcastle the lead at the City Ground. It was Trippier's 11th assist of the season in all competitions as he leads the way in the Premier League for creating goals.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England right-back has now grabbed an assist in each of his last three matches for United. Trippier's free-kick also led to Newcastle's second goal as Sven Botman connected with the ball in the box to set-up Fabian Schar.

Forest twice equalised in the first half but Guimaraes stepped up in the second to win the game for Eddie Howe's side.

Afterwards, Trippier took to social media to post an image of him in action during the game along with the caption: "We showed the desire we needed to come back and get the full points. Enjoy your weekend everyone."

Guimaraes replied to the post, giving Trippier a fitting nickname given his contributions to the side this season.

"King of assists," the Brazilian commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes and Trippier have combined well in recent weeks with the Brazilian setting-up the right-back with an excellent trivela cross against Luton. Tripiper then returned the favour by delivering the ball for the midfielder to volley in at the back post against Forest.