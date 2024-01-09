Fabrizio Romano names the player Newcastle United 'need to replace' in January as 'crucial' alternative found
Newcastle United transfers: Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
Newcastle United are contemplating making a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this January.
The England international is set to leave the Etihad Stadium this month as he seeks regular game time ahead of Euro 2024. The 28-year-old has been limited to just two starts in all competitions for Manchester City this season and has made just two Premier League starts since his £42million arrival from Leeds United in 2022.
Newcastle are pursuing a loan move for Phillips until the end of the season with Man City requesting a loan fee in excess of £7million for the deal. Juventus have also been linked with a move for Phillips, who is understood to have Newcastle as his preferred destination.
But the Serie A side have since cooled their interest, leaving Newcastle in pole position to strike a deal. The Magpies are looking to bolster their midfielder after losing Sandro Tonali for the remainder of the season to a 10-month betting ban.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano named Tonali as a player Newcastle 'need to replace' this January with Phillips a 'very good' option to come in.
Speaking via The Analyst, Romano said: “Newcastle have been considering a move for Phillips since December. He’s one of the names they have on their list.
“Newcastle need to replace Tonali, while Phillips wants to play more as it’s important also to get enough game time to go to Euro 2024. Juventus were keen on Phillips but now the deal is almost off. He added: "In my opinion, it would be a very good call from Newcastle; Phillips can have an instant impact, knows Premier League football well and he’s really hungry. A crucial point."