Celta Vigo went into the final day of the season knowing a win against the Spanish league champions would secure their safety. And Newcastle transfer target Veiga put in a man of the match display, scoring twice as Vigo claimed a 2-1 win.

The 21-year-old gave the hosts the lead in the first half with a smart run and finish into the bottom left corner of the goal before doubling the lead in the second half with a cross from the right which sailed over Inaki Pena in the Barcelona goal and straight into the back of the net. Ansu Fati, another player loosely linked with a move to Newcastle, pulled a goal back for Barca to set up a nervous end for Celta Vigo but they were able to hold out for the three points.

Veiga ended the 2022-23 season having scored 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances from midfield while also picking up the division’s player of the month award in February 2023. The young Spaniard has attracted interest from a number of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Newcastle were closing in on a deal for Veiga - who has a £34.5million release clause in his contract at Celta Vigo. But The Gazette understands that talk of The Magpies triggering that clause is premature at this stage.