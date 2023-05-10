Hendrick will officially return to Newcastle, where he still has a year left on his current contract but is likely to leave the club again over the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements. The Irish midfielder joined Reading on loan for the 2022-23 Championship season but was unable to help them avoid relegation from the second tier.

Hendrick scored four goals in 45 appearances for The Royals, who were relegated following a six point deduction for breaching an EFL business plan.

Following Reading’s relegation, Hendrick took to Instagram to thank the club’s supporters.

He posted: “To all the Reading fans, thank you for making the club my home for the past season.

“I’m gutted at how the season ended for us but your support throughout meant everything to me. Wishing all my team mates and the fans all the best and many successful years to come in the future 💙.”

Former Reading boss Paul Ince praised Hendrick for his professionalism during his time at the club.

Earlier in the season, Ince said: “He’s a wonderful player and a proper professional. And for someone who is on loan from Newcastle – he feels like he is part of us.

“A lot of loanees will know they are going back in three months’ time and not want to be part of it. But he wants to be part of the club. And I’m so pleased he has started adding goals to his performances.”

Reading’s relegation to the third tier will likely price them out of a move for the 31-year-old in the summer as he looks likely to seek another Championship club.