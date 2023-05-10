News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

‘Gutted’ midfielder confirms emotional departure ahead of Newcastle United summer move

Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick bid an emotional farewell to Reading after a disappointing loan spell came to an end.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th May 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read

Hendrick will officially return to Newcastle, where he still has a year left on his current contract but is likely to leave the club again over the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements. The Irish midfielder joined Reading on loan for the 2022-23 Championship season but was unable to help them avoid relegation from the second tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hendrick scored four goals in 45 appearances for The Royals, who were relegated following a six point deduction for breaching an EFL business plan.

Following Reading’s relegation, Hendrick took to Instagram to thank the club’s supporters.

Most Popular

He posted: “To all the Reading fans, thank you for making the club my home for the past season.

“I’m gutted at how the season ended for us but your support throughout meant everything to me. Wishing all my team mates and the fans all the best and many successful years to come in the future 💙.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Reading boss Paul Ince praised Hendrick for his professionalism during his time at the club.

Earlier in the season, Ince said: “He’s a wonderful player and a proper professional. And for someone who is on loan from Newcastle – he feels like he is part of us.

“A lot of loanees will know they are going back in three months’ time and not want to be part of it. But he wants to be part of the club. And I’m so pleased he has started adding goals to his performances.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reading’s relegation to the third tier will likely price them out of a move for the 31-year-old in the summer as he looks likely to seek another Championship club.

Hendrick joined Newcastle as a free agent following his release from Burnley in 2020. He has since made 25 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Related topics:HendrickNewcastleReadingSupportersInstagramEFL