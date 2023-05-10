Newcastle United midfielder posts farewell message after ‘valuable experience’
Newcastle United will have a lot of decisions to make when the summer transfer window opens.
One of those will be the future of some of their brightest youth talents and how they can best develop them to offer them a route into the first-team. The Magpies have had mixed success in sending out youth players on-loan in recent times, with Garang Kuol’s struggles to break into the Hearts first-team a particular disappointment for many.
However, Jay Turner-Cooke, who joined Tranmere Rovers on-loan on deadline day in January has enjoyed a successful spell away from the club. Turner-Cooke featured 12 times for Tranmere who finished 12th in the League Two table.
Following Tranmere’s defeat to Northampton Town on Monday, Turner-Cooke posted a farewell message on social media, thanking the club for giving him his first taste of senior football. He tweeted: ‘Thank you @TranmereRovers, a valuable experience with plenty highs and lows, thank you to the staff and players I wish you guys all the best and finally thank you to the fans for your loyalty and support, SWA’
The measure of success for any player during a loan spell is how supporters react to their departure. Judging by the reaction to his departure on social media, Turner-Cooke made quite the impression at Prenton Park under first Mickey Mellon and then Ian Dawes.
Turner-Cooke joined Newcastle from Sunderland in January 2021 after his father John Cooke who served as a player and kit man with the Black Cats, left the club. The 19-year-old, who played 12 times for the Under-21’s this season before making the move to Merseyside, has two years left on his contract on Tyneside.