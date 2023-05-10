One of those will be the future of some of their brightest youth talents and how they can best develop them to offer them a route into the first-team. The Magpies have had mixed success in sending out youth players on-loan in recent times, with Garang Kuol’s struggles to break into the Hearts first-team a particular disappointment for many.

However, Jay Turner-Cooke, who joined Tranmere Rovers on-loan on deadline day in January has enjoyed a successful spell away from the club. Turner-Cooke featured 12 times for Tranmere who finished 12th in the League Two table.

Following Tranmere’s defeat to Northampton Town on Monday, Turner-Cooke posted a farewell message on social media, thanking the club for giving him his first taste of senior football. He tweeted: ‘Thank you @TranmereRovers, a valuable experience with plenty highs and lows, thank you to the staff and players I wish you guys all the best and finally thank you to the fans for your loyalty and support, SWA’

The measure of success for any player during a loan spell is how supporters react to their departure. Judging by the reaction to his departure on social media, Turner-Cooke made quite the impression at Prenton Park under first Mickey Mellon and then Ian Dawes.

