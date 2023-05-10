News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Newcastle United midfielder posts farewell message after ‘valuable experience’

Newcastle United will have a lot of decisions to make when the summer transfer window opens.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th May 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:00 BST

One of those will be the future of some of their brightest youth talents and how they can best develop them to offer them a route into the first-team. The Magpies have had mixed success in sending out youth players on-loan in recent times, with Garang Kuol’s struggles to break into the Hearts first-team a particular disappointment for many.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Jay Turner-Cooke, who joined Tranmere Rovers on-loan on deadline day in January has enjoyed a successful spell away from the club. Turner-Cooke featured 12 times for Tranmere who finished 12th in the League Two table.

Following Tranmere’s defeat to Northampton Town on Monday, Turner-Cooke posted a farewell message on social media, thanking the club for giving him his first taste of senior football. He tweeted: ‘Thank you @TranmereRovers, a valuable experience with plenty highs and lows, thank you to the staff and players I wish you guys all the best and finally thank you to the fans for your loyalty and support, SWA’

Most Popular

The measure of success for any player during a loan spell is how supporters react to their departure. Judging by the reaction to his departure on social media, Turner-Cooke made quite the impression at Prenton Park under first Mickey Mellon and then Ian Dawes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turner-Cooke joined Newcastle from Sunderland in January 2021 after his father John Cooke who served as a player and kit man with the Black Cats, left the club. The 19-year-old, who played 12 times for the Under-21’s this season before making the move to Merseyside, has two years left on his contract on Tyneside.