It was only Newcastle’s second defeat of the season at St James’ Park as Martin Odegaard’s long-range opener and Fabian Schar’s second half own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Magpies had chances to find the net throughout the game but were unable to take them.

And Wilson, who had scored eight goals in his last seven Premier League outings heading into the match, admitted he was frustrated by Arsenal’s game plan to slow the game down - much like Newcastle did at the Emirates Stadium in January.

“We had so many chances that could have got us back into the game and at 1-0, you take one of those and it’s a totally different game but we didn’t,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “They come with a game plan to slow it down, frustrate us and frustrate the fans. Obviously it’s frustrating in the moment and we’ve done it in the past.

“When you’re that team playing away from home and trying to grind out a result then so be it and they’ve come and done the same thing.”

The win takes the Gunners a point behind leaders Manchester City in the battle for the Premier League title having played a game more. But Wilson made a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that the title race is already over.

The Newcastle No. 9 added: “It’s frustrating but, to be honest, the title is already gone anyway so I don’t know what they’re playing at!

“They’re a good team when you see the quality that shines through, clinical when they needed to be and when you see their goals you can see why they’re up there in the league.”