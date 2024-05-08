Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s interest in Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon has reportedly ‘intensified’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports from Argentina claimed Newcastle had sent a scout to watch Zenon earlier this season. The versatile left-sided midfielder, who can play out wide or at left-back, has made 19 appearances for Boca Juniors since signing from Union Santa Fe at the start of 2024.

Now, Radio Continental transfer expert Martin Costa via Sportwitness has claimed Newcastle’s interest in the 22-year-old has ‘intensified’. Zenon is contracted at Boca until the end of 2028 and the club have no plans on selling the player so soon after his arrival.

But a reported £12.9million release clause in his contract could convince interested clubs to trigger a deal. Newcastle have set up an extensive scouting network in recent seasons with former Sporting Gijon assistant manager Borja de Marias leading the talent search in South America.

Newcastle have had plenty of success with South American signings in recent seasons with Brazil internationals Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton forming a key part of Eddie Howe’s midfield. Paraguayan Miguel Almiron has also played an important role in the side in recent seasons but is facing an uncertain future after attracting interest from Saudi Arabia during the previous transfer window.

The club will have to manage their spending carefully this summer as they look to adhere to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Newcastle refrained from any senior signings during the previous transfer window having spent around £130million on Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Yankuba Minteh.